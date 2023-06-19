Renren Inc. [RENN] is -2.50% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Renren Inc. [NYSE: RENN] traded at a high on 06/16/23, posting a 1.30 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.56. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Renren Announces Proposed Name Change to Moatable, Inc.

Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) (“Renren” or the “Company”) announced today that it will change its name to Moatable, Inc., which is anticipated to become effective on June 22, 2023.

Over the course of 5~7 years, Renren sold off its SNS business, divested its used car business, and shifted its business focus to a vertical SaaS model serving BtB customers. The Company’s rebranding reflects its business model’s change from B2C internet to vertical B2B SaaS.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 77414 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Renren Inc. stands at 10.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.01%.

The market cap for RENN stock reached $38.70 million, with 25.42 million shares outstanding and 11.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 39.19K shares, RENN reached a trading volume of 77414 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Renren Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2013.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Renren Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for RENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.01.

Renren Inc. [RENN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.56. With this latest performance, RENN shares gained by 54.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.99 for Renren Inc. [RENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1837, while it was recorded at 1.4660 for the last single week of trading, and 13.2399 for the last 200 days.

Renren Inc. [RENN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Renren Inc. [RENN] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.18 and a Gross Margin at +77.27. Renren Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -164.26.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.81.

Renren Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

