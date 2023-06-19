Red River Bancshares Inc. [RRBI] Stock trading around $53.63 per share: What’s Next?

Red River Bancshares Inc. [NASDAQ: RRBI] gained 3.25% or 1.69 points to close at $53.63 with a heavy trading volume of 69431 shares. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Red River Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend.

About Red River Bancshares, Inc. The Company is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a Louisiana state-chartered bank established in 1999 that provides a fully integrated suite of banking products and services tailored to the needs of commercial and retail customers. Red River Bank operates from a network of 27 banking centers throughout Louisiana and one combined loan and deposit production office in New Orleans, Louisiana. Banking centers are located in the following Louisiana markets: Central, which includes the Alexandria metropolitan statistical area (“MSA”); Northwest, which includes the Shreveport-Bossier City MSA; Capital, which includes the Baton Rouge MSA; Southwest, which includes the Lake Charles MSA; the Northshore, which includes Covington; Acadiana, which includes the Lafayette MSA; and New Orleans.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $52.20, the shares rose to $54.10 and dropped to $51.25, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RRBI points out that the company has recorded -4.74% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -23.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.31K shares, RRBI reached to a volume of 69431 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Red River Bancshares Inc. [RRBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RRBI shares is $55.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RRBI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Red River Bancshares Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for RRBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 34.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for RRBI in the course of the last twelve months was 8.95.

Trading performance analysis for RRBI stock

Red River Bancshares Inc. [RRBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.17. With this latest performance, RRBI shares gained by 17.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RRBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.04 for Red River Bancshares Inc. [RRBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.27, while it was recorded at 53.06 for the last single week of trading, and 50.84 for the last 200 days.

Red River Bancshares Inc. [RRBI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Red River Bancshares Inc. [RRBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.76. Red River Bancshares Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.63.

Return on Total Capital for RRBI is now 15.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Red River Bancshares Inc. [RRBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.60. Additionally, RRBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Red River Bancshares Inc. [RRBI] managed to generate an average of $108,576 per employee.

An analysis of insider ownership at Red River Bancshares Inc. [RRBI]