Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON] fell -67.51% so far this year. What now?

Recon Technology Ltd. [NASDAQ: RCON] gained 0.07% or 0.0 points to close at $0.41 with a heavy trading volume of 75146 shares. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Recon Technology, Ltd Awarded a RMB6.1 Million Contract for Ground Control Project in Deep Shale Gas Field.

Recon Technology, Ltd (NASDAQ: RCON) (“Recon” or the “Company”) today announced that Nanjing Recon Technology Co., Ltd (“Nanjing Recon”) has been awarded a contract worth RMB 6,104,000 (or USD 1.0 million) for the Ground Control Project in the Deep Shale Gas Field at a Well Area in Chongqing City located in mainland China.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Company will commence the project upon contract execution and expects to complete services no later than December 31, 2024.

It opened the trading session at $0.4091, the shares rose to $0.41 and dropped to $0.39, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RCON points out that the company has recorded -62.91% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -46.43% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 399.78K shares, RCON reached to a volume of 75146 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Recon Technology Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 12, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Recon Technology Ltd. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93.

Trading performance analysis for RCON stock

Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.30. With this latest performance, RCON shares gained by 3.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.72 for Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4042, while it was recorded at 0.4116 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8755 for the last 200 days.

Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Recon Technology Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.60 and a Current Ratio set at 8.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON]