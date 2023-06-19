RCM Technologies Inc. [RCMT] moved up 1.19: Why It’s Important

RCM Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: RCMT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.19% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.54%. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM that RCM Energy Services Announces the Opening of its New Operation Centre in Germany.

RCM Technologies is proud to announce the opening of the RCM Energy Services Operation Centre in Eschborn / Frankfurt am Main, Germany. The expansion within Europe comes as part of the strategic plan to increase the global footprint of the group and become a preferred engineering partner for the energy transition and grid of the future. The RCM Energy Services team will leverage their established Engineering, Procurement, Construction (EPC) model to serve European clients through the evolution of infrastructure upgrades.

Over the last 12 months, RCMT stock dropped by -19.71%. The one-year RCM Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.09. The average equity rating for RCMT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $145.75 million, with 9.17 million shares outstanding and 6.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 106.17K shares, RCMT stock reached a trading volume of 72783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on RCM Technologies Inc. [RCMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCMT shares is $23.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for RCM Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 15, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RCM Technologies Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for RCMT in the course of the last twelve months was 6.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

RCMT Stock Performance Analysis:

RCM Technologies Inc. [RCMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.54. With this latest performance, RCMT shares gained by 27.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.10 for RCM Technologies Inc. [RCMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.18, while it was recorded at 17.73 for the last single week of trading, and 14.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into RCM Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RCM Technologies Inc. [RCMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.01 and a Gross Margin at +28.76. RCM Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.34.

Return on Total Capital for RCMT is now 63.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 48.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 72.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RCM Technologies Inc. [RCMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.04. Additionally, RCMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RCM Technologies Inc. [RCMT] managed to generate an average of $5,901 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.54.RCM Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

RCMT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCM Technologies Inc. go to 15.00%.

