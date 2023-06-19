RBB Bancorp [RBB] stock Downgrade by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $25.50

RBB Bancorp [NASDAQ: RBB] traded at a high on 06/16/23, posting a 0.55 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.89. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM that RBB Bancorp Names Johnny Lee as President and Chief Banking Officer.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBB) (the “Company”) is pleased to announced the appointment of Johnny Lee as President and Chief Banking Officer of Royal Business Bank and RBB Bancorp. With an impressive 33 years of banking experience, Mr. Lee brings a wealth of knowledge in strategic planning, bank administration, branch management, commercial banking, and risk management.

Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Lee held the position of Senior Managing Director and Head of International and Commercial Banking at East West Bank, a publicly traded bank with $64 billion in assets. During his tenure of 10 years at East West Bank, he served in various senior roles, contributing significantly to the bank’s success.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 67887 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of RBB Bancorp stands at 4.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.08%.

The market cap for RBB stock reached $243.49 million, with 18.99 million shares outstanding and 15.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 44.12K shares, RBB reached a trading volume of 67887 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about RBB Bancorp [RBB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBB shares is $15.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBB stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for RBB Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RBB Bancorp is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for RBB in the course of the last twelve months was 3.78.

How has RBB stock performed recently?

RBB Bancorp [RBB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.63. With this latest performance, RBB shares gained by 29.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.17 for RBB Bancorp [RBB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.81, while it was recorded at 12.73 for the last single week of trading, and 18.30 for the last 200 days.

RBB Bancorp [RBB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RBB Bancorp [RBB] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.23. RBB Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.57.

Return on Total Capital for RBB is now 10.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RBB Bancorp [RBB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.75. Additionally, RBB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.30.

