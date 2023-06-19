Raymond James slashes price target on KVH Industries Inc. [KVHI] – find out why.

KVH Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: KVHI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.21% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.16%. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM that KVH Industries Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Over the last 12 months, KVHI stock rose by 19.23%. The one-year KVH Industries Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.08. The average equity rating for KVHI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $187.78 million, with 18.88 million shares outstanding and 16.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 62.39K shares, KVHI stock reached a trading volume of 76406 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on KVH Industries Inc. [KVHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KVHI shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KVHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for KVH Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KVH Industries Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for KVHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.52.

KVHI Stock Performance Analysis:

KVH Industries Inc. [KVHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.16. With this latest performance, KVHI shares gained by 1.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KVHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.21 for KVH Industries Inc. [KVHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.12, while it was recorded at 9.60 for the last single week of trading, and 10.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into KVH Industries Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KVH Industries Inc. [KVHI] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.23 and a Gross Margin at +37.57. KVH Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.83.

Return on Total Capital for KVHI is now -2.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KVH Industries Inc. [KVHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.38. Additionally, KVHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.40.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.KVH Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

KVHI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KVHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KVH Industries Inc. go to 30.00%.

KVH Industries Inc. [KVHI] Insider Position Details