PowerFleet Inc. [PWFL] gain 21.93% so far this year. What now?

PowerFleet Inc. [NASDAQ: PWFL] closed the trading session at $3.28 on 06/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.28, while the highest price level was $3.36. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Powerfleet Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Total GAAP Services Revenue Grows 9%, Increasing to 62% of Total Revenue and up 17% YoY on a Constant Currency Basis.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 21.93 percent and weekly performance of -1.20 percent. The stock has been moved at 30.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.33 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 84.26K shares, PWFL reached to a volume of 79649 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PowerFleet Inc. [PWFL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PWFL shares is $7.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PWFL stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for PowerFleet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PowerFleet Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for PWFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

PWFL stock trade performance evaluation

PowerFleet Inc. [PWFL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.20. With this latest performance, PWFL shares gained by 12.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PWFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.72 for PowerFleet Inc. [PWFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.99, while it was recorded at 3.31 for the last single week of trading, and 2.85 for the last 200 days.

PowerFleet Inc. [PWFL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PowerFleet Inc. [PWFL] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.14 and a Gross Margin at +47.48. PowerFleet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.18.

Return on Total Capital for PWFL is now -3.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PowerFleet Inc. [PWFL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.23. Additionally, PWFL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.01.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.PowerFleet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PowerFleet Inc. [PWFL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PWFL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PowerFleet Inc. go to 30.00%.

PowerFleet Inc. [PWFL]: Insider Ownership positions