Otonomo Technologies Ltd. [OTMO] Revenue clocked in at $7.80 million, down -6.56% YTD: What’s Next?

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: OTMO] closed the trading session at $0.38 on 06/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.3751, while the highest price level was $0.40. The company report on February 15, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Otonomo Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.56 percent and weekly performance of -0.50 percent. The stock has been moved at -25.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 173.06K shares, OTMO reached to a volume of 78537 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Otonomo Technologies Ltd. [OTMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OTMO shares is $1.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OTMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Otonomo Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for OTMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45.

OTMO stock trade performance evaluation

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. [OTMO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.50. With this latest performance, OTMO shares dropped by -9.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OTMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.88 for Otonomo Technologies Ltd. [OTMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4295, while it was recorded at 0.3894 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4182 for the last 200 days.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. [OTMO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Otonomo Technologies Ltd. [OTMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -1005.35 and a Gross Margin at -55.79. Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1874.60.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.23.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.80 and a Current Ratio set at 8.80.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. [OTMO]: Insider Ownership positions