Orion Energy Systems Inc. [OESX] Revenue clocked in at $77.40 million, down -3.30% YTD: What’s Next?

Orion Energy Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: OESX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.02% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.83%. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 8:02 AM that LED Lighting and EV Charging Solutions Provider Orion Energy Systems Presents at East Coast Ideas Virtual Conference, Weds. June 21st.

Orion’s presentation will be available beginning at 6:00 am ET on June 21st and will be accessible for 90 days via the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/threepa40/oesx/2240499.

Over the last 12 months, OESX stock dropped by -13.73%. The one-year Orion Energy Systems Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 56.0. The average equity rating for OESX stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $53.59 million, with 32.28 million shares outstanding and 29.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 47.09K shares, OESX stock reached a trading volume of 73453 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Orion Energy Systems Inc. [OESX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OESX shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OESX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Orion Energy Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orion Energy Systems Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for OESX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

OESX Stock Performance Analysis:

Orion Energy Systems Inc. [OESX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.83. With this latest performance, OESX shares gained by 18.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OESX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.05 for Orion Energy Systems Inc. [OESX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6000, while it was recorded at 1.7470 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7786 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Orion Energy Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Orion Energy Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

OESX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OESX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Orion Energy Systems Inc. go to 25.00%.

