Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT] Stock trading around $0.41 per share: What’s Next?

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ONCT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.03% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 26.90%. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Oncternal Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of ROR1 targeting autologous CAR T, ONCT-808, in patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell lymphoma.

“We are excited to announce the first patient, who had failed previous CD19 CAR T therapy, has been treated with ONCT-808,” said James Breitmeyer, M.D., Ph.D., Oncternal’s President and CEO. “We believe ONCT-808 has the potential to produce robust and durable responses for patients suffering from aggressive lymphoma. It builds on our extensive clinical experience with zilovertamab, as well as that with zilovertamab vedotin, an antibody drug conjugate, which has shown that ROR1 can be targeted without unwanted off-tumor, on-target activity. We particularly appreciate that this first patient is under the care of Dr. Michael Wang, Endowed Professor in the Department of Lymphoma & Myeloma at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas.”.

Over the last 12 months, ONCT stock dropped by -65.71%. The one-year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 78.42. The average equity rating for ONCT stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $23.51 million, with 58.52 million shares outstanding and 51.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 568.83K shares, ONCT stock reached a trading volume of 405435 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONCT shares is $1.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONCT stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94.

ONCT Stock Performance Analysis:

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.90. With this latest performance, ONCT shares gained by 29.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.10 for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3158, while it was recorded at 0.3656 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8101 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT] shares currently have an operating margin of -3016.58 and a Gross Margin at +87.99. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2964.43.

Return on Total Capital for ONCT is now -60.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -59.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.14. Additionally, ONCT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT] managed to generate an average of -$1,472,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.60 and a Current Ratio set at 10.60.

ONCT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONCT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. go to 0.00%.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT] Insider Position Details