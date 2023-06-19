Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] gain 88.94% so far this year. What now?

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ONTX] gained 0.83% on the last trading session, reaching $1.22 price per share at the time. The company report on June 14, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Onconova Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data on Narazaciclib at the 17th International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma.

Narazaciclib demonstrated significant synergistic anti-cancer activity in multiple in vivo models of mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) when combined with ibrutinib, the current standard-of-care.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. represents 20.96 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $25.40 million with the latest information. ONTX stock price has been found in the range of $1.19 to $1.25.

If compared to the average trading volume of 552.85K shares, ONTX reached a trading volume of 67334 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONTX shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 127.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.64.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.93. With this latest performance, ONTX shares gained by 7.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.80 for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0920, while it was recorded at 1.1640 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9084 for the last 200 days.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -8684.51 and a Gross Margin at +93.81. Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8391.15.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.99.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

