Oblong Inc. [OBLG] is -16.10% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Oblong Inc. [NASDAQ: OBLG] traded at a high on 06/16/23, posting a 2.07 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.48. The company report on May 30, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Oblong Appoints Two New Directors to its Board.

Jonathan Schechter and Robert Weinstein Join Oblong’s Board of Directors.

Oblong, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBLG) (“Oblong” or the “Company”), the award-winning maker of multi-stream collaboration solutions, today appointed two new directors to its board. Jonathan Schechter, Partner, The Special Equities Group, and Robert Weinstein, Chief Financial Officer, Synaptogenix, Inc. have joined Oblong’s board of directors. In addition, Jim Lusk and Matthew Blumberg have retired from the Oblong board.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 72139 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Oblong Inc. stands at 9.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.57%.

The market cap for OBLG stock reached $3.70 million, with 2.58 million shares outstanding and 2.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 251.94K shares, OBLG reached a trading volume of 72139 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Oblong Inc. [OBLG]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oblong Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for OBLG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48.

How has OBLG stock performed recently?

Oblong Inc. [OBLG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.64. With this latest performance, OBLG shares gained by 8.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OBLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.31 for Oblong Inc. [OBLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7813, while it was recorded at 1.5320 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4878 for the last 200 days.

Oblong Inc. [OBLG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oblong Inc. [OBLG] shares currently have an operating margin of -160.06 and a Gross Margin at -6.52. Oblong Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -400.68.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -150.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -128.06.

Oblong Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Insider trade positions for Oblong Inc. [OBLG]