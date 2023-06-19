Noah Holdings Limited [NOAH] gain 6.13% so far this year. What now?

Noah Holdings Limited [NYSE: NOAH] traded at a high on 06/16/23, posting a 0.43 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.45. The company report on June 12, 2023 at 9:16 AM that Noah Holdings Limited Announces Results of Annual General Meeting and Payment of Final Dividend.

Noah Holdings Limited (the “Company” or “Noah”) (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686), a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider in China offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for high net worth investors, today announced that its annual general meeting (the “AGM”) was held in Hong Kong on June 12, 2023 and all the proposed resolutions submitted for shareholders’ approval as set forth in the notice of the AGM dated April 24, 2023 were duly passed at the AGM.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Company also announced that it will distribute a final dividend of RMB5.5 (equivalent to US$0.8, or HK$6.2, based on the effective noon buying rate for December 30, 2022 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board) per ordinary share (tax inclusive) (with an aggregate amount of approximately RMB176.5 million (equivalent to US$25.6 million, or HK$199.9 million) (tax inclusive), subject to adjustment to the number of ordinary shares of the Company entitled to dividend distribution as of the record date for dividend distribution, and the equivalent U.S. dollars amount and Hong Kong dollars amount are also subject to exchange rate adjustment) in respect of the year ended December 31, 2022 to shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company as of the close of business on June 27, 2023 (the “Final Dividend”). The Final Dividend payable shall be converted to and paid in U.S. dollars (for ADS holders) and in Hong Kong dollars (for registered holders of the ordinary shares).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 73026 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Noah Holdings Limited stands at 3.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.39%.

The market cap for NOAH stock reached $1.05 billion, with 69.47 million shares outstanding and 47.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 62.27K shares, NOAH reached a trading volume of 73026 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Noah Holdings Limited [NOAH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOAH shares is $21.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOAH stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Noah Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Noah Holdings Limited is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOAH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOAH in the course of the last twelve months was 10.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

How has NOAH stock performed recently?

Noah Holdings Limited [NOAH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.24. With this latest performance, NOAH shares gained by 3.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOAH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.59 for Noah Holdings Limited [NOAH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.82, while it was recorded at 16.30 for the last single week of trading, and 16.20 for the last 200 days.

Noah Holdings Limited [NOAH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Noah Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Insider trade positions for Noah Holdings Limited [NOAH]