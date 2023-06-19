NewMarket Corporation [NEU] is 30.60% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

NewMarket Corporation [NYSE: NEU] loss -0.30% on the last trading session, reaching $406.31 price per share at the time. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 5:01 PM that NewMarket Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend.

The Board of Directors of NewMarket Corporation (NYSE: NEU) declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $2.25 per share on the common stock of the Corporation, an increase of $0.15 as compared to the last quarterly dividend of $2.10 per share. The dividend is payable July 3, 2023, to NewMarket shareholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2023.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries Afton Chemical Corporation and Ethyl Corporation, develops, manufactures, blends, and delivers chemical additives that enhance the performance of petroleum products. From custom-formulated additive packages to market-general additives, the NewMarket family of companies provides the world with the technology to make engines run smoother, machines last longer, and fuels burn cleaner.

NewMarket Corporation represents 9.64 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.92 billion with the latest information. NEU stock price has been found in the range of $403.94 to $409.07.

If compared to the average trading volume of 33.94K shares, NEU reached a trading volume of 71306 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NewMarket Corporation [NEU]:

Buckingham Research have made an estimate for NewMarket Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NewMarket Corporation is set at 6.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEU in the course of the last twelve months was 53.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for NEU stock

NewMarket Corporation [NEU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.29. With this latest performance, NEU shares gained by 3.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.08 for NewMarket Corporation [NEU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 389.67, while it was recorded at 405.14 for the last single week of trading, and 339.78 for the last 200 days.

NewMarket Corporation [NEU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NewMarket Corporation [NEU] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.99 and a Gross Margin at +23.31. NewMarket Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.08.

Return on Total Capital for NEU is now 18.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NewMarket Corporation [NEU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 143.15. Additionally, NEU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 140.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NewMarket Corporation [NEU] managed to generate an average of $135,404 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.NewMarket Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

NewMarket Corporation [NEU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NewMarket Corporation go to 7.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NewMarket Corporation [NEU]