Natural Gas Services Group Inc. [NGS] Is Currently -1.22 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Natural Gas Services Group Inc. [NYSE: NGS] plunged by -$0.12 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $9.99 during the day while it closed the day at $9.73. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 5:01 PM that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results.

Natural Gas Services Group Inc. stock has also loss -2.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NGS stock has inclined by 1.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -16.05% and lost -15.10% year-on date.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The market cap for NGS stock reached $123.08 million, with 12.21 million shares outstanding and 11.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 75.62K shares, NGS reached a trading volume of 75555 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Natural Gas Services Group Inc. [NGS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NGS shares is $22.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NGS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Natural Gas Services Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Natural Gas Services Group Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for NGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

NGS stock trade performance evaluation

Natural Gas Services Group Inc. [NGS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.70. With this latest performance, NGS shares dropped by -6.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.90 for Natural Gas Services Group Inc. [NGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.43, while it was recorded at 10.01 for the last single week of trading, and 10.74 for the last 200 days.

Natural Gas Services Group Inc. [NGS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Natural Gas Services Group Inc. [NGS] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.74 and a Gross Margin at +16.92. Natural Gas Services Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.67.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.18.

Natural Gas Services Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Natural Gas Services Group Inc. [NGS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Natural Gas Services Group Inc. go to 23.00%.

Natural Gas Services Group Inc. [NGS]: Insider Ownership positions