National Presto Industries Inc. [NPK] Revenue clocked in at $341.30 million, up 18.13% YTD: What’s Next?

National Presto Industries Inc. [NYSE: NPK] loss -2.20% on the last trading session, reaching $77.67 price per share at the time.

National Presto Industries Inc. represents 7.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $562.33 million with the latest information. NPK stock price has been found in the range of $77.46 to $79.98.

If compared to the average trading volume of 28.60K shares, NPK reached a trading volume of 74508 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about National Presto Industries Inc. [NPK]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for National Presto Industries Inc. is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for NPK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for NPK in the course of the last twelve months was 51.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

Trading performance analysis for NPK stock

National Presto Industries Inc. [NPK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.07. With this latest performance, NPK shares gained by 3.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.10 for National Presto Industries Inc. [NPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.55, while it was recorded at 79.47 for the last single week of trading, and 70.88 for the last 200 days.

National Presto Industries Inc. [NPK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and National Presto Industries Inc. [NPK] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.53 and a Gross Margin at +16.96. National Presto Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.44.

Return on Total Capital for NPK is now 7.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, National Presto Industries Inc. [NPK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.08. Additionally, NPK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, National Presto Industries Inc. [NPK] managed to generate an average of $21,273 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.National Presto Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at National Presto Industries Inc. [NPK]