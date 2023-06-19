Morgan Stanley lifts Local Bounti Corporation [LOCL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Local Bounti Corporation [NYSE: LOCL] closed the trading session at $4.53 on 06/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.02, while the highest price level was $5.00. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Local Bounti Becomes First Indoor Grower to Offer Salads with Chicken in Expansion of Popular Grab & Go Salad Kit Lineup.

Artisanal Chicken Caesar and Memphis Style BBQ Chicken Salad Kits to be available at select grocery stores beginning in June.

Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE: LOCL, LOCL WS) (“Local Bounti” or the “Company”), a breakthrough U.S. indoor agriculture company, announced today the expansion of its Grab & Go Salad Kit line to include premium, antibiotic-free white meat chicken in two new recipes, marking a category innovation for the controlled environment agriculture industry. Beginning in June, consumers in the Pacific Northwest will be able to find Local Bounti’s Artisanal Chicken Caesar and Memphis Style BBQ Chicken Salad Kits in the produce department of select local grocery stores.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -74.93 percent and weekly performance of -7.25 percent. The stock has been moved at -83.72 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -24.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -52.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 53.94K shares, LOCL reached to a volume of 74104 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Local Bounti Corporation [LOCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOCL shares is $27.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOCL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Local Bounti Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Local Bounti Corporation is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

LOCL stock trade performance evaluation

Local Bounti Corporation [LOCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.25. With this latest performance, LOCL shares dropped by -24.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.88 for Local Bounti Corporation [LOCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.06, while it was recorded at 5.07 for the last single week of trading, and 18.98 for the last 200 days.

Local Bounti Corporation [LOCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Local Bounti Corporation [LOCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -462.80 and a Gross Margin at -26.98. Local Bounti Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -570.36.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -99.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.56.

Local Bounti Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Local Bounti Corporation [LOCL]: Insider Ownership positions