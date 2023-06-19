Morgan Stanley lifts Cango Inc. [CANG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cango Inc. [NYSE: CANG] loss -0.86% on the last trading session, reaching $1.15 price per share at the time. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 5:30 PM that Cango Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results.

Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) (“Cango” or the “Company”), a leading automotive transaction service platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Cango Inc. represents 134.75 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $156.30 million with the latest information. CANG stock price has been found in the range of $1.13 to $1.20.

If compared to the average trading volume of 50.40K shares, CANG reached a trading volume of 76420 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cango Inc. [CANG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CANG shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CANG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Cango Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cango Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CANG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.80.

Trading performance analysis for CANG stock

Cango Inc. [CANG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.17. With this latest performance, CANG shares gained by 4.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CANG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.60 for Cango Inc. [CANG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1398, while it was recorded at 1.1540 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5927 for the last 200 days.

Cango Inc. [CANG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cango Inc. [CANG] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.46 and a Gross Margin at +9.35. Cango Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -56.39.

Return on Total Capital for CANG is now -11.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cango Inc. [CANG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.68. Additionally, CANG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.83.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Cango Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Cango Inc. [CANG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CANG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cango Inc. go to 11.11%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cango Inc. [CANG]