MiX Telematics Limited [MIXT] Is Currently 0.30 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

MiX Telematics Limited [NYSE: MIXT] gained 0.30% or 0.02 points to close at $6.78 with a heavy trading volume of 72200 shares. The company report on May 26, 2023 at 7:40 AM that MiX Telematics passes a million active subscribers, releases full year results.

MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT) (JSE: MIX), a leading global SaaS provider of connected fleet and asset management solutions announced yesterday that the business has accumulated more than one million active subscribers across their combined fleet and consumer customer base.

This significant milestone comes on the back of continued subscriber growth throughout the financial year ending 31 March 2023.

It opened the trading session at $6.81, the shares rose to $6.94 and dropped to $6.72, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MIXT points out that the company has recorded -9.30% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -3.35% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 14.80K shares, MIXT reached to a volume of 72200 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MiX Telematics Limited [MIXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MIXT shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MIXT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

First Analysis Sec have made an estimate for MiX Telematics Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MiX Telematics Limited is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for MIXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92.

Trading performance analysis for MIXT stock

MiX Telematics Limited [MIXT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.45. With this latest performance, MIXT shares dropped by -7.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MIXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.79 for MiX Telematics Limited [MIXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.46, while it was recorded at 6.74 for the last single week of trading, and 7.78 for the last 200 days.

MiX Telematics Limited [MIXT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MiX Telematics Limited [MIXT] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.98 and a Gross Margin at +62.67. MiX Telematics Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.12.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MiX Telematics Limited [MIXT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.02. Additionally, MIXT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.64.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.MiX Telematics Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

MiX Telematics Limited [MIXT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MIXT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MiX Telematics Limited go to 1.76%.

An analysis of insider ownership at MiX Telematics Limited [MIXT]