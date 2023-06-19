MedAvail Holdings Inc. [MDVL] is -2.90% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

MedAvail Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MDVL] loss -4.68% or -0.02 points to close at $0.29 with a heavy trading volume of 68550 shares. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 4:01 PM that MedAvail Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

“During the first quarter, we made good progress toward our mission of becoming a leader in the development and manufacture of pharmacy technology solutions in the short time since we announced the sale of certain of our SpotRx assets to CVS in January,” said Mark Doerr, Chief Executive Officer of MedAvail. “Our pipeline continues to grow, representing a mix of both new and existing partners, and we remain on track to achieve our previously stated goal of adding 25 net new dispensing MedCenters to our network this year. At the same time, we have continued to identify cost savings opportunities within our core technology business that will not only reduce our expense run rate and extend our cash runway but should serve to improve the partner experience as well. We will achieve these benefits primarily through faster, more seamless software integrations and the creation of an in-house service organization to replace a legacy third party relationship.

It opened the trading session at $0.3054, the shares rose to $0.3054 and dropped to $0.28, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MDVL points out that the company has recorded -14.38% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -190.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 121.29K shares, MDVL reached to a volume of 68550 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MedAvail Holdings Inc. [MDVL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDVL shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDVL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MedAvail Holdings Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDVL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

Trading performance analysis for MDVL stock

MedAvail Holdings Inc. [MDVL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.01. With this latest performance, MDVL shares gained by 25.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.00 for MedAvail Holdings Inc. [MDVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2515, while it was recorded at 0.3025 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4708 for the last 200 days.

MedAvail Holdings Inc. [MDVL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MedAvail Holdings Inc. [MDVL] shares currently have an operating margin of -107.69 and a Gross Margin at -2.26. MedAvail Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -110.45.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -238.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -133.61.

MedAvail Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at MedAvail Holdings Inc. [MDVL]