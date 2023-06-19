Market cap of World Acceptance Corporation [WRLD] reaches 806.42M – now what?

World Acceptance Corporation [NASDAQ: WRLD] traded at a low on 06/16/23, posting a -2.50 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $126.20. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 7:30 AM that World Acceptance Corporation Reports Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Results.

World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: WRLD) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 and twelve months ended March 31, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 70439 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of World Acceptance Corporation stands at 3.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.28%.

The market cap for WRLD stock reached $806.42 million, with 5.77 million shares outstanding and 5.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 68.08K shares, WRLD reached a trading volume of 70439 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about World Acceptance Corporation [WRLD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WRLD shares is $59.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WRLD stock is a recommendation set at 3.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for World Acceptance Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for World Acceptance Corporation is set at 5.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for WRLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for WRLD in the course of the last twelve months was 2.82.

How has WRLD stock performed recently?

World Acceptance Corporation [WRLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.58. With this latest performance, WRLD shares gained by 18.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 87.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WRLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.65 for World Acceptance Corporation [WRLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.72, while it was recorded at 127.71 for the last single week of trading, and 91.27 for the last 200 days.

World Acceptance Corporation [WRLD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and World Acceptance Corporation [WRLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.59 and a Gross Margin at +98.23. World Acceptance Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.44.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.75.

Earnings analysis for World Acceptance Corporation [WRLD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WRLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for World Acceptance Corporation go to 1.50%.

Insider trade positions for World Acceptance Corporation [WRLD]