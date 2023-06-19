Market cap of Trilogy Metals Inc. [TMQ] reaches 114.60M – now what?

Trilogy Metals Inc. [AMEX: TMQ] closed the trading session at $0.58 on 06/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.56, while the highest price level was $0.58. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Trilogy Metals Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE American: TMQ) (“Trilogy Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the detailed voting results on the items of business considered at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (“Meeting”) held in Vancouver on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. All proposals were approved and the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the meeting were all elected as directors. A total of 114,556,428 or 76.91% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares eligible to vote were represented at the Meeting.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.45 percent and weekly performance of 5.65 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 204.04K shares, TMQ reached to a volume of 76254 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Trilogy Metals Inc. [TMQ]:

TD Securities have made an estimate for Trilogy Metals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trilogy Metals Inc. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

TMQ stock trade performance evaluation

Trilogy Metals Inc. [TMQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.65. With this latest performance, TMQ shares gained by 5.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.08 for Trilogy Metals Inc. [TMQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5626, while it was recorded at 0.5629 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5847 for the last 200 days.

Trilogy Metals Inc. [TMQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for TMQ is now -4.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trilogy Metals Inc. [TMQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.15. Additionally, TMQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Trilogy Metals Inc. [TMQ] managed to generate an average of -$6,283,766 per employee.Trilogy Metals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Trilogy Metals Inc. [TMQ]: Insider Ownership positions