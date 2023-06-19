Market cap of Toro Corp. [TORO] reaches 54.10M – now what?

Toro Corp. [NASDAQ: TORO] surged by $0.15 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $3.16 during the day while it closed the day at $3.16. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Toro Corp. Announces the Delivery of its second LPG Carrier Dream Arrax.

The acquisition price of $16.95 million was financed in its entirety with cash on hand.

The market cap for TORO stock reached $54.10 million, with 9.46 million shares outstanding and 9.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, TORO reached a trading volume of 78192 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Toro Corp. [TORO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toro Corp. is set at 0.31 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.93.

TORO stock trade performance evaluation

Toro Corp. [TORO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.04.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TORO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.75 for Toro Corp. [TORO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.29, while it was recorded at 3.05 for the last single week of trading.

Toro Corp. [TORO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Toro Corp. [TORO] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.23 and a Gross Margin at +47.87. Toro Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +44.62.

Return on Total Capital for TORO is now 35.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 37.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 35.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Toro Corp. [TORO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.30. Additionally, TORO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.81.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Toro Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.90 and a Current Ratio set at 9.00.

Toro Corp. [TORO]: Insider Ownership positions