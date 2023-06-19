Market cap of Star Group L.P. [SGU] reaches 531.15M – now what?

Star Group L.P. [NYSE: SGU] loss -2.55% on the last trading session, reaching $14.54 price per share at the time. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Star Group, L.P. Reports Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Compared to the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022For the fiscal 2023 second quarter, Star reported a 5.7 percent decline in revenue to $737.6 million compared with $782.5 million in the prior-year period, reflecting a decrease in total volume sold, partially offset by the impact of acquisitions and other factors.

Star Group L.P. represents 35.65 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $531.15 million with the latest information. SGU stock price has been found in the range of $14.46 to $15.07.

If compared to the average trading volume of 48.34K shares, SGU reached a trading volume of 71695 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Star Group L.P. [SGU]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Star Group L.P. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for SGU in the course of the last twelve months was 6.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for SGU stock

Star Group L.P. [SGU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.71. With this latest performance, SGU shares gained by 10.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.73 for Star Group L.P. [SGU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.77, while it was recorded at 14.89 for the last single week of trading, and 11.36 for the last 200 days.

Star Group L.P. [SGU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Star Group L.P. [SGU] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.68 and a Gross Margin at +20.71. Star Group L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.58.

Return on Total Capital for SGU is now 6.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Star Group L.P. [SGU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.18. Additionally, SGU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Star Group L.P. [SGU] managed to generate an average of $9,949 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.27.Star Group L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Star Group L.P. [SGU]