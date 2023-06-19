Market cap of Sharps Technology Inc. [STSS] reaches 10.30M – now what?

Sharps Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: STSS] price plunged by -5.85 percent to reach at -$0.05. The company report on May 19, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Sharps Technology, Inc. and BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. Interviews to Air on Bloomberg TV on the RedChip Money Report(R).

RedChip Companies will air new interviews with Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS; STSSW) and BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG; BFRGW) on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, May 20, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A sum of 72575 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 951.09K shares. Sharps Technology Inc. shares reached a high of $0.8816 and dropped to a low of $0.83 until finishing in the latest session at $0.83.

The one-year STSS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 94.81. The average equity rating for STSS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sharps Technology Inc. [STSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STSS shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sharps Technology Inc. is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

STSS Stock Performance Analysis:

Sharps Technology Inc. [STSS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.78. With this latest performance, STSS shares dropped by -14.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.43 for Sharps Technology Inc. [STSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0027, while it was recorded at 0.8695 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1984 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sharps Technology Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.21.

Sharps Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Sharps Technology Inc. [STSS] Insider Position Details