Market cap of Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP] reaches 38.91M – now what?

Retractable Technologies Inc. [AMEX: RVP] slipped around -0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.29 at the close of the session, down -0.77%. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 5:16 PM that Retractable Technologies, Inc. Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2023.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: RVP) reports total net sales of $11.0 million for the first three months of 2023 and an operating loss of $2.7 million for the period, as compared to total net sales for the same period last year of $44.7 million and an operating income of $9.7 million. The differences in the revenues and operating income or loss are largely due to the lack of syringe sales to the U.S. government for COVID-19 vaccination efforts. In the first quarter of 2023, Retractable invested approximately 33% more in sales and marketing expenses, primarily in travel and trade show expenses as well as increased headcount for sales representatives, in an effort to improve future revenues. Retractable reports that domestic demand may be depressed due to the retention of products previously provided for vaccination purposes in customers’ inventory.

Retractable experienced significant growth in late 2020 through early 2022 due to material orders from the U.S. government to supply syringes for COVID-19 vaccination efforts. Such orders included payment for certain freight charges as well. As a result, comparability to revenues and expenses in recent years may be challenging. Below are first quarter revenue figures from 2018 – 2023, as obtained from Retractable’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission.

Retractable Technologies Inc. stock is now -21.35% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RVP Stock saw the intraday high of $1.32 and lowest of $1.26 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.17, which means current price is +24.04% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 40.93K shares, RVP reached a trading volume of 75399 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Retractable Technologies Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for RVP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.57.

How has RVP stock performed recently?

Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.18. With this latest performance, RVP shares gained by 4.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.13 for Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4563, while it was recorded at 1.2060 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8801 for the last 200 days.

Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.90 and a Gross Margin at +29.80. Retractable Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.36.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.40.

Retractable Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 8.60.

