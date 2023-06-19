Market cap of Rail Vision Ltd. [RVSN] reaches 15.20M – now what?

Rail Vision Ltd. [NASDAQ: RVSN] traded at a low on 06/16/23, posting a -6.22 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.71. The company report on June 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Rail Vision Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Requirements.

Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has been granted a 180-calendar day compliance period, or until December 4, 2023, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. During the compliance period, the Company’s Ordinary Shares will continue to be listed and traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market. To regain compliance, the closing bid price of the Company’s Ordinary Shares must meet or exceed $1.00 per share for at least 10 consecutive business days during the 180-calendar day compliance period.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 70211 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Rail Vision Ltd. stands at 13.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.25%.

The market cap for RVSN stock reached $15.20 million, with 16.04 million shares outstanding and 6.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 63.00K shares, RVSN reached a trading volume of 70211 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rail Vision Ltd. [RVSN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rail Vision Ltd. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for RVSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 75.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

How has RVSN stock performed recently?

Rail Vision Ltd. [RVSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.14. With this latest performance, RVSN shares gained by 6.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.04 for Rail Vision Ltd. [RVSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8192, while it was recorded at 0.7166 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0405 for the last 200 days.

Rail Vision Ltd. [RVSN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rail Vision Ltd. [RVSN] shares currently have an operating margin of -2549.88 and a Gross Margin at -92.64. Rail Vision Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2488.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -211.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -141.14.

Rail Vision Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Insider trade positions for Rail Vision Ltd. [RVSN]