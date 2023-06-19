Market cap of Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEP] reaches 411.70M – now what?

Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ: QRTEP] gained 0.15% or 0.05 points to close at $33.65 with a heavy trading volume of 74066 shares. The company report on June 13, 2023 at 10:45 AM that Qurate Retail Group Named to USA Today’s America’s Climate Leaders 2023 List.

Qurate Retail GroupSM has been named to USA Today’s inaugural America’s Climate Leaders 2023 List. This prestigious award – presented by USA Today and Statista Inc. – is a data-driven recognition of companies that cut their carbon footprint in recent years. The awards list was announced on May 24th, 2023, and can currently be viewed on the USA Today website.

America’s Climate Leaders 2023 were selected based on multiple indicators like emission intensity, annualized reductions in emission intensity, and carbon disclosure ratings. An original lineup of 2,000 U.S.-based companies was narrowed to 400 U.S. companies that cut their emissions intensity from 2019 to 2021.

It opened the trading session at $33.90, the shares rose to $35.00 and dropped to $33.10, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for QRTEP points out that the company has recorded -7.81% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -24.63% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 78.42K shares, QRTEP reached to a volume of 74066 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEP]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qurate Retail Inc. is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRTEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.63.

Trading performance analysis for QRTEP stock

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.60. With this latest performance, QRTEP shares gained by 0.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRTEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.92 for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.11, while it was recorded at 33.11 for the last single week of trading, and 40.61 for the last 200 days.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.54 and a Gross Margin at +19.60. Qurate Retail Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.43.

Return on Total Capital for QRTEP is now 4.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -156.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,994.42. Additionally, QRTEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,774.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEP] managed to generate an average of -$105,447 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.

An analysis of insider ownership at Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEP]