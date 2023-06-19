Market cap of mCloud Technologies Corp. [MCLD] reaches 12.40M – now what?

mCloud Technologies Corp. [NASDAQ: MCLD] price plunged by -4.27 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM that mCloud Provides Corporate Update.

mCloud Technologies Corp. (Nasdaq: MCLD) (TSXV: MCLD) (“mCloud” or the “Company”) a provider of cloud technology solutions optimizing the performance, reliability and sustainability of energy-intensive assets today provided an update on the status of the filing of its annual financial statements, accompanying management’s discussion and analysis, related CEO and CFO certifications and annual information form for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 (collectively, the “Annual Filings”).

As previously announced, the Company was granted a Management Cease Trade Order by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the “BCSC”), which expired on May 30, 2023, Although the Company is continuing to work diligently and expeditiously to complete and file the Annual Filings as soon as possible, the Company anticipates that the BCSC will issue a failure to file cease trade order against the Company (“FTFCTO”). An FTFCTO, if issued, will order that trading in the securities of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange by any person, whether direct or indirect, will cease.

A sum of 78831 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 682.93K shares. mCloud Technologies Corp. shares reached a high of $0.5219 and dropped to a low of $0.4601 until finishing in the latest session at $0.46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for mCloud Technologies Corp. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01.

mCloud Technologies Corp. [MCLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.68. With this latest performance, MCLD shares gained by 25.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.73 for mCloud Technologies Corp. [MCLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4104, while it was recorded at 0.5053 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9397 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and mCloud Technologies Corp. [MCLD] shares currently have an operating margin of -151.39 and a Gross Margin at -64.74. mCloud Technologies Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -173.18.

Return on Total Capital for MCLD is now -82.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -208.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,053.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, mCloud Technologies Corp. [MCLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5,052.39. Additionally, MCLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 191.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.71.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.mCloud Technologies Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

