Market cap of Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] reaches 22.70M – now what?

Luokung Technology Corp. [NASDAQ: LKCO] price plunged by -10.14 percent to reach at -$0.14. The company report on March 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Luokung Announces Issuing 5.5 Million Shares to Obtain $220 Million Strategic Investment.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) (“Luokung,” “we,” “our” or the “Company”), a leading spatial-temporal intelligent big data services company and provider of interactive location-based services (“LBS”) in China, today announced that it has signed a shares subscription agreement with a strategic investor CHINA ORIENT SMART ECOTECH INVESTMENT GROUP LIMITED (“COIG”), pursuant to which the Company agreed to issue a total of 5,469,019 restricted ordinary shares for an aggregate of USD220 million of strategic investment.

The closing of the investment is in two tranches. The first tranche of $22 million is expected be within 30 working days from the date of the Share Subscription Agreement, and the remaining $198 million is expected to be within 60 days thereafter. COIG is to receive ordinary shares with a six-month sales restriction, and unregistered shares come with the right to be exchanged for equity of independent operating subsidiaries of the Company within 24 months from the closing.

A sum of 79344 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 172.89K shares. Luokung Technology Corp. shares reached a high of $1.38 and dropped to a low of $1.24 until finishing in the latest session at $1.24.

Guru’s Opinion on Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luokung Technology Corp. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for LKCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

LKCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.33. With this latest performance, LKCO shares dropped by -6.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LKCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.41 for Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4335, while it was recorded at 1.3140 for the last single week of trading, and 4.0936 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Luokung Technology Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -62.53 and a Gross Margin at -0.53. Luokung Technology Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -56.14.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.07.

Luokung Technology Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] Insider Position Details