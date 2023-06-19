Market cap of Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR] reaches 3.11M – now what?

Liquid Media Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: YVR] surged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.164 during the day while it closed the day at $0.16. The company report on June 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM that Liquid Media Announces the Sale of Wholly Owned Subsidiary IndieFlix Group.

Liquid Media Interim CEO, Joshua Jackson, commented “We believe this transaction best aligns with the direction of the company as we look to streamline and position our assets for long-term growth, to the benefit of all our shareholders. We appreciate the many great relationships built with IndieFlix and wish their team well in their future endeavors.”.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. stock has also gained 0.06% of its value over the past 7 days. However, YVR stock has inclined by 7.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -28.85% and lost -7.78% year-on date.

The market cap for YVR stock reached $3.11 million, with 19.31 million shares outstanding and 15.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, YVR reached a trading volume of 77701 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liquid Media Group Ltd. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for YVR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

YVR stock trade performance evaluation

Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.06. With this latest performance, YVR shares gained by 2.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.84 for Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1626, while it was recorded at 0.1593 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2396 for the last 200 days.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR] shares currently have an operating margin of -800.69 and a Gross Margin at -365.48. Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1664.44.

Return on Total Capital for YVR is now -78.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -174.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -177.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -122.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.17. Additionally, YVR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.16.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR]: Insider Ownership positions