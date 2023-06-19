Market cap of Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [KRBP] reaches 3.39M – now what?

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ: KRBP] price plunged by -6.92 percent to reach at -$0.24. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 8:08 AM that Kiromic BioPharma Announces FDA Authorization of IND to Initiate Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Deltacel in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer.

Company Expects Beginning of First in Human Trial Activation in Second Quarter of 2023.

Deltacel is Being Developed to Treat Solid Malignancies, Which Comprise 90% of All Cancers.

A sum of 79159 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 340.13K shares. Kiromic BioPharma Inc. shares reached a high of $3.60 and dropped to a low of $3.19 until finishing in the latest session at $3.23.

KRBP Stock Performance Analysis:

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [KRBP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.25. With this latest performance, KRBP shares dropped by -20.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KRBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.01 for Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [KRBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.78, while it was recorded at 3.25 for the last single week of trading, and 6.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kiromic BioPharma Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -325.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -164.30.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [KRBP] Insider Position Details