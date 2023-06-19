Market cap of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [CELZ] reaches 6.97M – now what?

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CELZ] plunged by -$0.72 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $5.313 during the day while it closed the day at $4.95. The company report on June 12, 2023 at 8:01 AM that Creative Medical Technology Announces $2 Million Share Repurchase Program.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (“Creative Medical Technology” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CELZ), a biotechnology company focused on a regenerative approach to immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, gynecology, and orthopedics, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program. The program authorizes the Company to repurchase up to $2 million of its shares of common stock, in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions, in accordance with applicable securities laws and other restrictions. The manner, timing and amount of any purchase will be based on an evaluation of market conditions, the Company’s stock price and other factors. The program has no termination date, may be suspended or discontinued at any time, and does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular number of shares of common stock.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

“Recent market uncertainty has created opportunities under which we believe the repurchase of shares of our common stock is an attractive use of our capital, particularly given our strong balance sheet,” said Timothy Warbington, President and CEO of the Company. “We feel that the company’s shares are significantly undervalued and establishing a share repurchase program at this time will maximize shareholder value.”.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 15.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CELZ stock has inclined by 3.12% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 25.28% and gained 29.89% year-on date.

The market cap for CELZ stock reached $6.97 million, with 1.41 million shares outstanding and 1.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 212.03K shares, CELZ reached a trading volume of 177742 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [CELZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CELZ shares is $30.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CELZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for CELZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 94.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.75.

CELZ stock trade performance evaluation

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [CELZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.14. With this latest performance, CELZ shares dropped by -25.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CELZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.50 for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [CELZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.05, while it was recorded at 4.87 for the last single week of trading, and 5.33 for the last 200 days.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [CELZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [CELZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -11562.50 and a Gross Margin at -36.09. Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11449.26.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -66.62.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 36.30 and a Current Ratio set at 36.30.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [CELZ]: Insider Ownership positions