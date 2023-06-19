Market cap of ChromaDex Corporation [CDXC] reaches 125.19M – now what?

ChromaDex Corporation [NASDAQ: CDXC] jumped around 0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.68 at the close of the session, up 0.60%. The company report on June 16, 2023 at 8:32 AM that ChromaDex, a Global Authority on Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide (NAD+), Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of its ChromaDex External Research Program (CERP™), the Industry Leading Research Program Advancing the Science of NAD+ and Healthy Aging.

Through CERP™, over 275 global research agreements with 235+ independent, expert investigators are uncovering the full potential of NAD+ by researching ChromaDex’s Niagen® ingredient, patented nicotinamide riboside (NR), one of the most studied and efficient modern NAD+ precursors in the healthy aging space, among other ingredients.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On June 13th, ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC), a global authority on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) research and healthy aging, celebrated the 10th anniversary of its award-winning ChromaDex External Research Program (CERP™).

ChromaDex Corporation stock is now 0.00% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CDXC Stock saw the intraday high of $1.69 and lowest of $1.61 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.28, which means current price is +29.23% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 106.20K shares, CDXC reached a trading volume of 69513 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ChromaDex Corporation [CDXC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDXC shares is $5.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for ChromaDex Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChromaDex Corporation is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

How has CDXC stock performed recently?

ChromaDex Corporation [CDXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.66. With this latest performance, CDXC shares gained by 8.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.67 for ChromaDex Corporation [CDXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4734, while it was recorded at 1.7300 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5925 for the last 200 days.

ChromaDex Corporation [CDXC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ChromaDex Corporation [CDXC] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.11 and a Gross Margin at +59.40. ChromaDex Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.96.

Return on Total Capital for CDXC is now -25.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ChromaDex Corporation [CDXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.85. Additionally, CDXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ChromaDex Corporation [CDXC] managed to generate an average of -$146,372 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.29.ChromaDex Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Insider trade positions for ChromaDex Corporation [CDXC]