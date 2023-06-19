Market Analysts see PepGen Inc. [PEPG] gaining to $26. Time to buy?

PepGen Inc. [NASDAQ: PEPG] closed the trading session at $12.22 on 06/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.15, while the highest price level was $13.72. The company report on June 13, 2023 at 4:05 PM that PepGen Inc. Provides Update on Planned Initiation of Phase 1 Study of PGN-EDODM1 in Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1.

“After careful consideration, we decided to pause additional regulatory filings for clearance to initiate a Phase 1 study of PGN-EDODM1 in order to address the official hold letter once received from the FDA,” said James McArthur, Ph.D., President and CEO of PepGen. “People living with DM1 are eager for innovative, potential new treatment options for this serious disease, and transparency with that community and PepGen’s shareholders is always a top priority for our team. We will continue to work closely with the FDA to lift the clinical hold whilst we remain fully committed to initiating a Phase 1 study of PGN-EDODM1 as quickly as feasible. We also remain very focused on advancing our Phase 2 CONNECT1-EDO51 study in our lead program in Duchenne muscular dystrophy, which was cleared to proceed last month by Health Canada.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.60 percent and weekly performance of -0.49 percent. The stock has been moved at -13.15 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.84 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -30.96 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 49.96K shares, PEPG reached to a volume of 78879 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PepGen Inc. [PEPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEPG shares is $24.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEPG stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for PepGen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PepGen Inc. is set at 1.51 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.58.

PEPG stock trade performance evaluation

PepGen Inc. [PEPG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.49. With this latest performance, PEPG shares dropped by -15.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.02 for PepGen Inc. [PEPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.74, while it was recorded at 12.51 for the last single week of trading, and 13.40 for the last 200 days.

PepGen Inc. [PEPG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.28.

PepGen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.30 and a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

PepGen Inc. [PEPG]: Insider Ownership positions