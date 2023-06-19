Market Analysts see Independence Contract Drilling Inc. [ICD] gaining to $7. Time to buy?

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. [NYSE: ICD] loss -2.18% or -0.06 points to close at $2.69 with a heavy trading volume of 72596 shares. The company report on June 13, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on June 14 Register Now.

It opened the trading session at $2.75, the shares rose to $2.76 and dropped to $2.6806, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ICD points out that the company has recorded -12.38% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -3.07% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 86.38K shares, ICD reached to a volume of 72596 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Independence Contract Drilling Inc. [ICD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICD shares is $4.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Johnson Rice have made an estimate for Independence Contract Drilling Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Independence Contract Drilling Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

Trading performance analysis for ICD stock

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. [ICD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.89. With this latest performance, ICD shares dropped by -1.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.56 for Independence Contract Drilling Inc. [ICD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.94, while it was recorded at 2.69 for the last single week of trading, and 3.42 for the last 200 days.

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. [ICD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Independence Contract Drilling Inc. [ICD] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.04 and a Gross Margin at +12.25. Independence Contract Drilling Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.99.

Return on Total Capital for ICD is now -0.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Independence Contract Drilling Inc. [ICD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.39. Additionally, ICD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Independence Contract Drilling Inc. [ICD] managed to generate an average of -$108,868 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Independence Contract Drilling Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. [ICD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Independence Contract Drilling Inc. go to 7.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Independence Contract Drilling Inc. [ICD]