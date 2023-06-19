Market Analysts see Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. [GRIN] gaining to $32. Time to buy?

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ: GRIN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -11.15% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.07%. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023.

Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, GRIN stock dropped by -47.72%. The average equity rating for GRIN stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $186.89 million, with 19.47 million shares outstanding and 13.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 53.04K shares, GRIN stock reached a trading volume of 81619 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. [GRIN]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for GRIN in the course of the last twelve months was 3.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

GRIN Stock Performance Analysis:

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. [GRIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.07. With this latest performance, GRIN shares dropped by -14.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.42 for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. [GRIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.85, while it was recorded at 9.00 for the last single week of trading, and 17.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. [GRIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.78 and a Gross Margin at +35.98. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.45.

Return on Total Capital for GRIN is now 21.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. [GRIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.30. Additionally, GRIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.11.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 30.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. [GRIN] Insider Position Details