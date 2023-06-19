Market Analysts see FirstService Corporation [FSV] gaining to $170. Time to buy?

FirstService Corporation [NASDAQ: FSV] slipped around -2.37 points on Friday, while shares priced at $144.49 at the close of the session, down -1.61%. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 11:15 AM that FirstService Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Shares.

About FirstService CorporationFirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the property services sector, serving its customers through two industry-leading service platforms: FirstService Residential, North America’s largest manager of residential communities; and FirstService Brands, one of North America’s largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded franchise systems and company-owned operations.

FirstService Corporation stock is now 17.90% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FSV Stock saw the intraday high of $146.83 and lowest of $143.65 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 151.38, which means current price is +18.49% above from all time high which was touched on 05/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 51.81K shares, FSV reached a trading volume of 73411 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about FirstService Corporation [FSV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSV shares is $160.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSV stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for FirstService Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FirstService Corporation is set at 2.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for FSV in the course of the last twelve months was 1107.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has FSV stock performed recently?

FirstService Corporation [FSV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.91. With this latest performance, FSV shares dropped by -2.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.46 for FirstService Corporation [FSV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 145.38, while it was recorded at 146.42 for the last single week of trading, and 133.52 for the last 200 days.

FirstService Corporation [FSV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FirstService Corporation [FSV] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.97 and a Gross Margin at +28.56. FirstService Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.23.

Return on Total Capital for FSV is now 11.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FirstService Corporation [FSV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.93. Additionally, FSV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.64.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.41.FirstService Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for FirstService Corporation [FSV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FirstService Corporation go to 13.00%.

