Market Analysts see First Mid Bancshares Inc. [FMBH] gaining to $45. Time to buy?

First Mid Bancshares Inc. [NASDAQ: FMBH] traded at a low on 06/16/23, posting a -1.48 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $25.24. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 4:15 PM that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 76631 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of First Mid Bancshares Inc. stands at 2.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.35%.

The market cap for FMBH stock reached $526.00 million, with 20.49 million shares outstanding and 17.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 60.60K shares, FMBH reached a trading volume of 76631 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about First Mid Bancshares Inc. [FMBH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FMBH shares is $32.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FMBH stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for First Mid Bancshares Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Mid Bancshares Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for FMBH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for FMBH in the course of the last twelve months was 14.03.

How has FMBH stock performed recently?

First Mid Bancshares Inc. [FMBH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.56. With this latest performance, FMBH shares gained by 5.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FMBH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.64 for First Mid Bancshares Inc. [FMBH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.79, while it was recorded at 25.63 for the last single week of trading, and 30.47 for the last 200 days.

First Mid Bancshares Inc. [FMBH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Mid Bancshares Inc. [FMBH] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.45. First Mid Bancshares Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.13.

Return on Total Capital for FMBH is now 7.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Mid Bancshares Inc. [FMBH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 128.95. Additionally, FMBH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Mid Bancshares Inc. [FMBH] managed to generate an average of $68,179 per employee.

Earnings analysis for First Mid Bancshares Inc. [FMBH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FMBH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Mid Bancshares Inc. go to 9.00%.

Insider trade positions for First Mid Bancshares Inc. [FMBH]