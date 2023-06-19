Market Analysts see Bar Harbor Bankshares [BHB] gaining to $33. Time to buy?

Bar Harbor Bankshares [AMEX: BHB] loss -0.07% or -0.02 points to close at $26.80 with a heavy trading volume of 67967 shares. The company report on May 22, 2023 at 5:25 PM that Bar Harbor Bankshares Announces Stock Repurchase Plan.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American:BHB; the “Company”) announced that its Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to 756,000 shares of its outstanding common stock, representing approximately 5% of its shares as of April 30, 2023 under a share repurchase plan (the “Plan”). The Plan is authorized to last no longer than 12 months.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Share repurchases, if any, will be made from time to time in the open market, through block trades, or otherwise, in private negotiated transactions. The timing and amount of any share repurchases will depend on a variety of factors, including but not limited to, among others, securities law restrictions (including limitations provided in Rules 10b-18 and 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended), the trading price of the Company’s common stock, other regulatory requirements, potential alternative uses for capital, and the Company’s financial performance. The Plan does not require the Company to acquire any particular dollar amount or number of shares of common stock, and it may be modified or suspended at any time at the Company’s discretion.

It opened the trading session at $27.09, the shares rose to $27.09 and dropped to $26.34, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BHB points out that the company has recorded -14.08% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -37.08% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 33.24K shares, BHB reached to a volume of 67967 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bar Harbor Bankshares [BHB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHB shares is $29.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Bar Harbor Bankshares shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bar Harbor Bankshares is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for BHB in the course of the last twelve months was 8.13.

Trading performance analysis for BHB stock

Bar Harbor Bankshares [BHB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.80. With this latest performance, BHB shares gained by 10.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.68 for Bar Harbor Bankshares [BHB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.57, while it was recorded at 26.47 for the last single week of trading, and 28.15 for the last 200 days.

Bar Harbor Bankshares [BHB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bar Harbor Bankshares [BHB] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.06. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.91.

Return on Total Capital for BHB is now 7.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bar Harbor Bankshares [BHB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.26. Additionally, BHB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bar Harbor Bankshares [BHB] managed to generate an average of $89,623 per employee.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bar Harbor Bankshares [BHB]