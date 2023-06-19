Market Analysts see Aytu BioPharma Inc. [AYTU] gaining to $11. Time to buy?

Aytu BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ: AYTU] price plunged by -1.62 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on June 14, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Aytu to Participate in the Maxim Group Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (the Company or “Aytu”) (NASDAQ:AYTU), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics, today announced Joshua Disbrow, Aytu’s Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a company discussion and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Healthcare Virtual Conference Part II, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, taking place virtually from June 20-22, 2023.

Mr. Disbrow will participate in a discussion about the company with Naz Rahman, CFA, Senior Biotechnology Analyst at Maxim Group on June 21, 2023 at 3:00pm ET. Investors can register and watch live on M-Vest. To attend, sign up to become an M-Vest member Click Here to Register.

A sum of 82890 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 82.60K shares. Aytu BioPharma Inc. shares reached a high of $1.96 and dropped to a low of $1.791 until finishing in the latest session at $1.82.

The one-year AYTU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 98.48. The average equity rating for AYTU stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aytu BioPharma Inc. [AYTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AYTU shares is $120.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AYTU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Aytu BioPharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aytu BioPharma Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for AYTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.99.

AYTU Stock Performance Analysis:

Aytu BioPharma Inc. [AYTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.75. With this latest performance, AYTU shares gained by 0.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AYTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.48 for Aytu BioPharma Inc. [AYTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0047, while it was recorded at 1.7740 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0848 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aytu BioPharma Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aytu BioPharma Inc. [AYTU] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.42 and a Gross Margin at +49.88. Aytu BioPharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -113.97.

Return on Total Capital for AYTU is now -29.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -100.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -119.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -53.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aytu BioPharma Inc. [AYTU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.88. Additionally, AYTU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aytu BioPharma Inc. [AYTU] managed to generate an average of -$671,787 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Aytu BioPharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Aytu BioPharma Inc. [AYTU] Insider Position Details