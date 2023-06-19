Marine Products Corporation [MPX] Is Currently -2.41 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Marine Products Corporation [NYSE: MPX] plunged by -$0.4 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $16.69 during the day while it closed the day at $16.18. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Marine Products Corporation to Participate in the Baird 2023 Global Consumer Technology and Services Conference.

Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) announced today that company management will participate in the Baird 2023 Global Consumer Technology and Services Conference at the InterContinental Barclay in New York. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 4:55 PM Eastern Time. An audio webcast of the presentation as well as presentation materials will be available by accessing Marine Products Corporation’s website at https://marineproductscorp.com. This content will be available until July 1, 2023.

Marine Products Corporation is a leading manufacturer of fiberglass boats under the brand names Chaparral and Robalo. Chaparral’s sterndrive models include SSi and SSX, and the Chaparral Surf Series. Chaparral’s outboard offerings include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models. Robalo builds an array of outboard sport fishing boats, which include center consoles, dual consoles and Cayman Bay Boat models. The Company continues to diversify its product lines through product innovation. With premium brands, a solid capital structure, and a strong independent dealer network, Marine Products Corporation is prepared to capitalize on opportunities to increase its market share and generate superior financial performance to build long-term shareholder value. For more information on Marine Products Corporation visit our website at MarineProductsCorp.com.

Marine Products Corporation stock has also gained 0.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MPX stock has inclined by 29.65% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 41.81% and gained 37.47% year-on date.

The market cap for MPX stock reached $570.99 million, with 33.56 million shares outstanding and 8.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 34.95K shares, MPX reached a trading volume of 81688 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Marine Products Corporation [MPX]:

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Marine Products Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marine Products Corporation is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPX in the course of the last twelve months was 11.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

MPX stock trade performance evaluation

Marine Products Corporation [MPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.50. With this latest performance, MPX shares gained by 11.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.15 for Marine Products Corporation [MPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.56, while it was recorded at 16.14 for the last single week of trading, and 12.23 for the last 200 days.

Marine Products Corporation [MPX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Marine Products Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Marine Products Corporation [MPX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marine Products Corporation go to 10.00%.

Marine Products Corporation [MPX]: Insider Ownership positions