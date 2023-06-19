MAIA Biotechnology Inc. [MAIA] is -33.62% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

MAIA Biotechnology Inc. [AMEX: MAIA] traded at a high on 06/16/23, posting a 1.30 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.33. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 8:00 AM that MAIA Biotechnology Files Second Patent For New Telomere-Targeting Molecules Program.

Filed provisional new composition of matter patent application for MAIA’s third entirely home-grown telomere-targeting molecule.

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE American: MAIA) today announced its second broad provisional patent application covering the composition of matter for a new telomere-targeting molecule. MAIA is creating and evaluating multiple telomere-targeting compounds designed to modify the telomeric structure through the cancer cell – intrinsic telomerase activity – and thus cause the death of these cells. The studies, conducted in vitro in multiple cancer cell lines and in vivo in several pre-clinical cancer models, demonstrated the intended mechanism of action and high-level anti-cancer activity for these new molecules.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 72442 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MAIA Biotechnology Inc. stands at 6.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.83%.

The market cap for MAIA stock reached $31.29 million, with 10.98 million shares outstanding and 6.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 57.57K shares, MAIA reached a trading volume of 72442 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAIA shares is $11.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAIA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MAIA Biotechnology Inc. is set at 0.21 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

MAIA Biotechnology Inc. [MAIA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.30. With this latest performance, MAIA shares dropped by -3.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.03% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAIA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.98 for MAIA Biotechnology Inc. [MAIA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.72, while it was recorded at 2.35 for the last single week of trading, and 3.50 for the last 200 days.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -178.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -135.07.

MAIA Biotechnology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

