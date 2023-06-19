LogicMark Inc. [LGMK] moved up 4.03: Why It’s Important

LogicMark Inc. [NASDAQ: LGMK] traded at a high on 06/16/23, posting a 4.03 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.10. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 9:00 AM that LogicMark to Participate in the Healthcare IT Virtual Conference Part II Presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest on Thursday, June 1st.

Allen Klee, Research Analyst at Maxim Group, sits down with Healthcare IT companies to discuss solutions to improve health care outcomes and lower costs. The healthcare system faces pressure from labor shortages, higher costs, lack of transparency, and managing reimbursements. This conference highlights companies that provide solutions with the use of telehealth, at-home monitoring, specific chronic conditions treatment programs, marketplaces that create better pricing, and use of AI.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 69271 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of LogicMark Inc. stands at 7.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.38%.

The market cap for LGMK stock reached $3.81 million, with 1.29 million shares outstanding and 1.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 338.90K shares, LGMK reached a trading volume of 69271 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about LogicMark Inc. [LGMK]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for LogicMark Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for LGMK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.97.

How has LGMK stock performed recently?

LogicMark Inc. [LGMK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.81. With this latest performance, LGMK shares gained by 8.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LGMK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.07 for LogicMark Inc. [LGMK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.84, while it was recorded at 2.95 for the last single week of trading, and 8.85 for the last 200 days.

LogicMark Inc. [LGMK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LogicMark Inc. [LGMK] shares currently have an operating margin of -54.82 and a Gross Margin at +41.52. LogicMark Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.84.

LogicMark Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.00 and a Current Ratio set at 8.90.

Insider trade positions for LogicMark Inc. [LGMK]