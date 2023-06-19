LiveVox Holdings Inc. [LVOX] Revenue clocked in at $140.80 million, down -8.08% YTD: What’s Next?

LiveVox Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: LVOX] price plunged by -0.36 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 8:30 AM that OTDAmericas Selects LiveVox’s Cloud Contact Center Platform to Optimize Customer Engagement and Mitigate Risk.

LiveVox’s innovative CCaaS platform will provide OTDAmericas with a competitive advantage, optimizing global customer engagement experiences across the customer journey with multilingual options.

OTDAmericas, a global business process outsourcing company, and LiveVox (Nasdaq: LVOX), a proven cloud CCaaS platform built to transform contact center performance, today announced that LiveVox has been chosen as OTDAmericas’ global contact center platform provider. OTDAmericas is the nearshore subsidiary for parent company, OneTouch Direct, leveraging more than 9,000 employees throughout Colombia, Mexico, and Latin America, with availability for Asia and Europe as well. OTDAmericas will deploy LiveVox’s platform for use throughout the customer journey for its large customer base that includes many of the largest and most recognized Fortune 500 U.S. and global brands across consumer finance, retail banking, technology, telecom, entertainment and media, payment processors, and internet providers.

A sum of 78051 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 94.33K shares. LiveVox Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $2.78 and dropped to a low of $2.6601 until finishing in the latest session at $2.73.

The one-year LVOX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.02. The average equity rating for LVOX stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on LiveVox Holdings Inc. [LVOX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LVOX shares is $3.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LVOX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for LiveVox Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LiveVox Holdings Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for LVOX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

LVOX Stock Performance Analysis:

LiveVox Holdings Inc. [LVOX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.73. With this latest performance, LVOX shares gained by 10.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LVOX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.73 for LiveVox Holdings Inc. [LVOX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.78, while it was recorded at 2.77 for the last single week of trading, and 2.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into LiveVox Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LiveVox Holdings Inc. [LVOX] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.41 and a Gross Margin at +62.46. LiveVox Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.55.

Return on Total Capital for LVOX is now -19.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LiveVox Holdings Inc. [LVOX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.58. Additionally, LVOX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.43.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.LiveVox Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

LiveVox Holdings Inc. [LVOX] Insider Position Details