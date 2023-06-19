LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II [LFAC] gain 4.00% so far this year. What now?

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II [NASDAQ: LFAC] closed the trading session at $10.67 on 06/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.67, while the highest price level was $10.67. The company report on June 13, 2023 at 12:14 PM that LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II Announces Postponement of Shareholder Meeting to Monday, June 26, 2023, Extension of Redemption Request Deadline, and Revised Contribution to Trust Account in Connection with Proposed Charter Amendment.

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II (the “LF II”) (NASDAQ: LFAC) today announced that its previously announced special meeting of stockholders (the “Meeting”) will be postponed from 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on June 13, 2023 to 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on June 26, 2023 (the “Postponement”) to allow LF II additional time to engage with shareholders.

In connection with the announcement, LF II filed a revised proxy statement which also revised the proposed contribution to the trust account proposed in the charter amendment proposal, which now proposes to amend LF II’s current charter to permit LF II to extend the date by which LF II has to consummate a business combination from August 19, 2023 to November 19, 2023 (the “Extended Date”), by increasing the number of one-month extensions of the deadline to complete the initial business combination from six to nine (the “Extensions”) by depositing into the trust account (the “Trust Account”) established in connection with LF II’s initial public offering (the “IPO”) for each extension beginning July 19, 2023 the lesser of (i) $200,000 or (ii) $0.03 per share of LF II’s Class A common stock (the “Class A common stock”), par value $0.0001, sold in the IPO, per extension (the “Charter Amendment” and, such proposal the “Charter Amendment Proposal”).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.00 percent and weekly performance of 0.38 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.54 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 50.19K shares, LFAC reached to a volume of 75269 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II [LFAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.38. With this latest performance, LFAC shares gained by 1.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.27% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LFAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.30 for LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II [LFAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.53, while it was recorded at 10.66 for the last single week of trading, and 10.20 for the last 200 days.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.75.

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

