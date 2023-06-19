Jiayin Group Inc. [JFIN] Is Currently -2.22 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Jiayin Group Inc. [NASDAQ: JFIN] closed the trading session at $5.72 on 06/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.51, while the highest price level was $5.85. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Jiayin Group Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results.

M3+ Delinquency Rate by Vintage.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

— First Quarter Total Loan Origination Volume Grew 142.9% to RMB19.8 billion —- First Quarter Net Revenue Grew 119.5% to RMB1,122.2 million —- First Quarter Net Income Grew 93.4% to RMB279.7 million –.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 148.70 percent and weekly performance of -4.98 percent. The stock has been moved at 166.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.32 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 110.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 244.88K shares, JFIN reached to a volume of 152102 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Jiayin Group Inc. [JFIN]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Jiayin Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jiayin Group Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for JFIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

JFIN stock trade performance evaluation

Jiayin Group Inc. [JFIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.98. With this latest performance, JFIN shares gained by 6.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 166.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 164.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JFIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.17 for Jiayin Group Inc. [JFIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.13, while it was recorded at 5.49 for the last single week of trading, and 3.28 for the last 200 days.

Jiayin Group Inc. [JFIN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jiayin Group Inc. [JFIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.13 and a Gross Margin at +82.49. Jiayin Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.06.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 191.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 59.69.

Jiayin Group Inc. [JFIN]: Insider Ownership positions