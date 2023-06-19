InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV] is -44.26% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: NVIV] jumped around 0.04 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.31 at the close of the session, up 3.15%. The company report on March 9, 2023 at 8:55 AM that InVivo Therapeutics Announces Topline Data from Pivotal INSPIRE 2.0 Study in Acute Spinal Cord Injury.

Study did not achieve primary endpoint of defined improvement on standard impairment scale.

InVivo to evaluate full data set and strategic options for the company.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. stock is now -44.26% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NVIV Stock saw the intraday high of $1.385 and lowest of $1.27 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.77, which means current price is +62.53% above from all time high which was touched on 01/24/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 62.07K shares, NVIV reached a trading volume of 70180 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Raymond James have made an estimate for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.40.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.85. With this latest performance, NVIV shares gained by 9.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.27 for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2777, while it was recorded at 1.3260 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2702 for the last 200 days.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for NVIV is now -58.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -59.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.03. Additionally, NVIV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV] managed to generate an average of -$1,748,333 per employee.InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.90 and a Current Ratio set at 8.90.

Insider trade positions for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV]