Inter & Co Inc. [INTR] Stock trading around $3.17 per share: What’s Next?

Inter & Co Inc. [NASDAQ: INTR] plunged by -$0.04 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $3.24 during the day while it closed the day at $3.17. The company report on June 14, 2023 at 5:30 PM that PCI Security Standards Council Selects Inter&Co for its 2023-2025 Board of Advisors.

Inter is the only Brazilian bank represented among 52 of the world’s leading companies in the payments space.

Inter & Co Inc. stock has also loss -7.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, INTR stock has inclined by 107.19% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 71.35% and gained 33.76% year-on date.

The market cap for INTR stock reached $1.29 billion, with 403.77 million shares outstanding and 203.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 369.86K shares, INTR reached a trading volume of 78660 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Inter & Co Inc. [INTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTR shares is $3.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Inter & Co Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inter & Co Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for INTR in the course of the last twelve months was 14.95.

INTR stock trade performance evaluation

Inter & Co Inc. [INTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.58. With this latest performance, INTR shares gained by 33.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.35% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.55 for Inter & Co Inc. [INTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.28, while it was recorded at 3.20 for the last single week of trading, and 2.48 for the last 200 days.

Inter & Co Inc. [INTR]: Insider Ownership positions