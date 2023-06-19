IGC Pharma Inc. [IGC] Revenue clocked in at $0.90 million, down -2.55% YTD: What’s Next?

IGC Pharma Inc. [AMEX: IGC] closed the trading session at $0.31 on 06/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.29, while the highest price level was $0.31. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 9:20 AM that IGC Pharma Receives Notice of Allowance for Patent on Seizures.

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE American: IGC) (“IGC” or the “Company”), today announced that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the Commissioner of Patents, Canada, for its patent filing on the use of cannabinoids in the treatment of seizures (IGC-501). The formulation also received an intent to grant from the European Patent Office. With these awards, and a previous one, the formulation for treating seizures is protected in the U.S., Canada, and certain European countries.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

IGC provided animal data, with dogs, on the reduction in the number of seizures by using a combination of cannabidiol (CBD) and phenobarbital versus either alone. The Company intends to pursue the combination in further trials with a view towards monetizing the formulation as soon as practical. One potential market is dogs in America. There are about 63.4 million dogs in the U.S. and approximately, 1 in 20 may experience a seizure in their lifetime. A seizure is a sudden surge in the electrical activity of the brain that causes twitching, shaking, tremors, convulsions, and (or) spasms. Seizures can last a few seconds to a few minutes. The Company’s intellectual property includes over 40 filed patent applications in various countries, including the U.S.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.55 percent and weekly performance of 2.99 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.85 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 108.20K shares, IGC reached to a volume of 78265 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about IGC Pharma Inc. [IGC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for IGC Pharma Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for IGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

IGC stock trade performance evaluation

IGC Pharma Inc. [IGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.99. With this latest performance, IGC shares dropped by -6.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.59 for IGC Pharma Inc. [IGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3260, while it was recorded at 0.3022 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3869 for the last 200 days.

IGC Pharma Inc. [IGC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IGC Pharma Inc. [IGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -3886.15 and a Gross Margin at -109.07. IGC Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3782.37.

Return on Total Capital for IGC is now -53.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IGC Pharma Inc. [IGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.04. Additionally, IGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IGC Pharma Inc. [IGC] managed to generate an average of -$288,769 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.IGC Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

IGC Pharma Inc. [IGC]: Insider Ownership positions